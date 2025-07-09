Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

