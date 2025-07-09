iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $101,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.