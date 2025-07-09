Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $330.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $336.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

