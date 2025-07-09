Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 236.28% from the company’s current price.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

