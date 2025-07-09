High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Jul 25 Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

PCF stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of High Income Securities Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

