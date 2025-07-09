Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

