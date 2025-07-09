MTY Food Group FY2026 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2027 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on MTY Food Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised MTY Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

MTY opened at C$43.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.74. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$36.79 and a 52 week high of C$53.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

