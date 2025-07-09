MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.