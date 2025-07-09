iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

