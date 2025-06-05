Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $75.43 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

