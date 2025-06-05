Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

