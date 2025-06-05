ACT Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.