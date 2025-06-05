Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $528.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

