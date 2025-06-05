Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $216.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.06.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 23.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 22.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

