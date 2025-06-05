Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lowered by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

