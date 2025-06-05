Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $236,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $287.01 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.39 and its 200 day moving average is $285.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

