Channel Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. McGrath & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.2% during the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $264.38 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

