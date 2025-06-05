KWB Wealth Makes New $313,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $215.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

