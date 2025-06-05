The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lifted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

BA stock opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $215.80. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

