Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Angela Ogbechie Sells 6,244 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

