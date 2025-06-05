Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Mary Beth Denooyer Sells 12,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $395,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,382.12. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $427,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 229.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,939,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

