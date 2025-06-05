Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

