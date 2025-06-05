Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.91 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.