Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $300.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.00 and a 200 day moving average of $488.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.