Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.