Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1,476.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,021 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $80.12.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

