Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,461,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $419.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

