iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Lowered by Arrien Investments Inc.

Arrien Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

