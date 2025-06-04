GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $493.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.01 and its 200 day moving average is $357.63. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $500.72.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CICC Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

