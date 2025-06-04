Arrien Investments Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Arrien Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up 5.2% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arrien Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.71.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.