SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,144 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

