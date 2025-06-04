CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 313.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,500. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $488.76 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 958.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

