Floyd Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Floyd Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

