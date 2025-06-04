iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $41,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 89,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IWY stock opened at $235.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $226.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

