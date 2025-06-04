Watershed Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $750.94 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.64.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

