Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 995 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

