Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – June 1st

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Nutrien are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of manufactured or mined nutrient blends (such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizers) held by producers, distributors and retailers at any given time. Measured in metric tons or other weight units, these stocks indicate the available supply in the market and help stakeholders anticipate shortages, set prices and plan production or import needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.68.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,997,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,598. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,927. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average is $241.08.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,952. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. 2,828,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 14,145,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,410,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.05. 2,553,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.50.

