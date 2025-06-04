Benin Management CORP Has $916,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.