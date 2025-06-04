Floyd Financial Group LLC Invests $220,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $371,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $3,208,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

