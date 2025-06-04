Benin Management CORP Acquires 40 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

