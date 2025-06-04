Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,111 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.7%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

