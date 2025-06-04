SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $169,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UDEC opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

