Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,024 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 200.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 2.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $291.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.88.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.