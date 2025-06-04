Apella Capital LLC Has $48.67 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 186.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 6.21% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $48,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFGX. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.