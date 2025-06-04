Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,729 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,079,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 134,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

GEM opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $959.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

