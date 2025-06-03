Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lifted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.