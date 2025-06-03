Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7%

XOM opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.