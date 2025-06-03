Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,471 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AVUV opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

