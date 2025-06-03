Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Buska Wealth Management LLC

Buska Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

