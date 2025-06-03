Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 327 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $2,591,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114,760.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $108,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK stock opened at $295.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.86 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.